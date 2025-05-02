In photo: How 2 hours of unseasonal May rain halted Delhi
School children use umbrellas to cover themselves from the rain as they walk to school, in New Delhi, India May 2, 2025. Reuters
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital.
Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. The rain has brought much-needed relief from the heat in the month of May.
