DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / In photos: Delhi’s Yamuna cruise service waits for the river to rise

In photos: Delhi’s Yamuna cruise service waits for the river to rise

Officials say the Yamuna’s water level is currently too low for navigation and the service is not likely to start during the summer months

article_Author
Mukesh Aggarwal
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The cruise, planned to operate between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, was earlier expected to be launched in February.
Advertisement

Delhi government’s ambitious plan to start cruise tourism on the Yamuna has run into a familiar obstacle, the river itself. While the 40-passenger ferry is ready and stationed near the Wazirabad Barrage on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch, the service cannot begin as the river lacks the required depth for navigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to studies conducted for the project, the ferry needs a minimum depth of two metres to operate. Officials said the Yamuna’s water level is currently too low for navigation and the service is not likely to start during the summer months.

Advertisement

The cruise, planned to operate between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, was earlier expected to be launched in February. However, the delay has pushed the likely launch to October, when authorities hope water levels will be more favourable.

Advertisement

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government are jointly developing the project. While IWAI is building infrastructure such as floating jetties, charging stations and navigational aids, agencies are also working on shore-side facilities and passenger amenities.

Officials are hoping the monsoon will improve water levels, but excessive flows during the rainy season could also make operations difficult. For now, despite the ferry being ready and infrastructure taking shape, the launch of Delhi’s first Yamuna cruise service remains dependent on the river having enough water to sail.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts