In photos: Delhi’s Yamuna cruise service waits for the river to rise

Delhi government’s ambitious plan to start cruise tourism on the Yamuna has run into a familiar obstacle, the river itself. While the 40-passenger ferry is ready and stationed near the Wazirabad Barrage on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch, the service cannot begin as the river lacks the required depth for navigation.

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According to studies conducted for the project, the ferry needs a minimum depth of two metres to operate. Officials said the Yamuna’s water level is currently too low for navigation and the service is not likely to start during the summer months.

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The cruise, planned to operate between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, was earlier expected to be launched in February. However, the delay has pushed the likely launch to October, when authorities hope water levels will be more favourable.

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The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government are jointly developing the project. While IWAI is building infrastructure such as floating jetties, charging stations and navigational aids, agencies are also working on shore-side facilities and passenger amenities.

Officials are hoping the monsoon will improve water levels, but excessive flows during the rainy season could also make operations difficult. For now, despite the ferry being ready and infrastructure taking shape, the launch of Delhi’s first Yamuna cruise service remains dependent on the river having enough water to sail.