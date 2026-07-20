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Home / Delhi / In photos: Police use teargas, lathis during CJP protest

In photos: Police use teargas, lathis during CJP protest

As the crowd of protestors on their way to Parliament swells, police turn to lathi charge and teargas shells

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Mukesh Aggarwal
Manas Ranjan
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Police use lathi charge on protesters during their march to Parliament at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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Police use teargas to disperse the protesters during their march to Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Police use teargas to disperse the protesters during their march to Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during the march to Parliament at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during the march to Parliament at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Police use mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Police use mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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Security personnel at Jantar Mantar during the CJP’s march towards Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Security personnel at Jantar Mantar during the CJP’s march towards Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Protesters marching towards the Parliament in Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Protesters marching towards the Parliament in Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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