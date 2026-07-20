In photos: Police use teargas, lathis during CJP protest

Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Police use teargas to disperse the protesters during their march to Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Police use tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during the march to Parliament at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Police use mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters marching towards the Parliament near Parliament House. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Security personnel at Jantar Mantar during the CJP’s march towards Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Protesters marching towards the Parliament in Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal