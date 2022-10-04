‘Include Damdama Sahib in Delhi Gurdwaras Act’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Dashmesh Sewa Society has demanded the inclusion of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, as the fifth Takht.

The demand was raised at a meeting convened by the society here recently. Its president, Inder Mohan Singh, said the Delhi Vidhan Sabha had already accorded approval to include Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in the Act.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has also approved a Bill in this regard. It has been sent to the Centre for its nod. “The approval is pending,” said Inder Mohan.

The society has decided to approach PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.