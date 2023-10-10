Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said making agri-food systems more just, inclusive and equitable is not only desirable but crucial for the planet and humankind. She was inaugurating the International Research Conference hosted by CGIAR (Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research Conference) Gender Impact Platform and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.

The conference is themed ‘From research to impact: Towards Just and Resilient Agri-Food Systems’.

Murmu, addressing agri experts, said, “Modern women are not abla (disempowered) but sabla (powerful),” the President said.

She said making agri-food systems more just, inclusive and equitable is not only desirable but also crucial for the well-being of the planet and humankind.

“As compared to men, women suffered more job loss in the pandemic years that triggered migration. A society, irrespective of its prosperity, will cease to exist if it is devoid of justice. When it comes to gender justice, agriculture, known as the oldest science, is found wanting even in the modern times,” she said.

