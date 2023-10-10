Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, October 9
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said making agri-food systems more just, inclusive and equitable is not only desirable but crucial for the planet and humankind. She was inaugurating the International Research Conference hosted by CGIAR (Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research Conference) Gender Impact Platform and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.
The conference is themed ‘From research to impact: Towards Just and Resilient Agri-Food Systems’.
Murmu, addressing agri experts, said, “Modern women are not abla (disempowered) but sabla (powerful),” the President said.
She said making agri-food systems more just, inclusive and equitable is not only desirable but also crucial for the well-being of the planet and humankind.
“As compared to men, women suffered more job loss in the pandemic years that triggered migration. A society, irrespective of its prosperity, will cease to exist if it is devoid of justice. When it comes to gender justice, agriculture, known as the oldest science, is found wanting even in the modern times,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...