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Home / Delhi / Independence Day celebrations: Bomb threat to IGI Airport T3, Delhi HC; declared hoax

Independence Day celebrations: Bomb threat to IGI Airport T3, Delhi HC; declared hoax

Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb squad and fire brigade rushed to all five locations and all calls were declared hoaxes

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court, Terminal 3 of Delhi airport and several other government offices in the national capital on Friday received bomb threats via email ahead of Independence Day, officials said.

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Police declared all threats to be a hoax after carrying out searches and security checks.

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A police source said that Delhi Cantonment SDM Office received an email at 11:18 am, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport at 11:32 am, Jamnagar House at 11:40 am, Saket SDM Office at 11:42 am and Jhandewalan at 11:57 am received bomb threat calls at the Fire Control Room.

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Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb squad and fire brigade rushed to all five locations and all calls were declared hoaxes.

Court sources said the registrar general of the high court is in touch with Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email to the high court carried the words "blast Delhi High Court @2:11 pm".

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A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs reached the high court premises and security was beefed up.

Multiple agencies have launched searches and security checks in various locations in the city, with a high alert due to Independence Day celebrations in the capital.

Police sources said nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far," the sources said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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