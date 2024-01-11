INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 10

Just two days after discussion on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the ruling party AAP and Congress appear to be taking contrasting stances.

The Congress has raised concerns about the delay in the regularisation of sanitation workers under the AAP-led Municipal Corporation. The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) took part in a protest alongside the All-Unions Core Committee and numerous MCD employees from various departments.

Notably, LoP Raja Iqbal Singh, a BJP councillor, also sided with the sanitation workers during the protest. Concurrently, the Mayor of MCD launched a sanitation campaign, ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, from Chandni Chowk, aiming to clear all Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs).

The protest addressed the perceived injustice and exploitation of MCD workers, including sanitation workers, and those from education, health, horticulture, manhole cleaners and engineering departments.

Despite promises made by the ruling AAP before the elections, none of the pending demands have been met by the MCD.

DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely pressed for the regularisation of services for contractual workers engaged from March 1, 1996 to 1998 and from March 1, 1998 to 2000.

LoP Singh underscored the need to cancel the appointment of 6,500 sanitation workers engaged in contractual practices. He urged AAP to abandon the contractor system and advocated for the implementation of a cashless policy for all employees, along with an increase in the number of workers in each ward.

In the midst of the prevailing strike, Mayor Oberoi highlighted the successful clearance of 80 per cent of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in the capital. She affirmed the commitment to addressing cleanliness concerns promptly and outlined a comprehensive five-day agenda for the upcoming locations in the ongoing sanitation campaign.

