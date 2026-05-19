India among 'safest homes' for minorities, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said India is one of the safest and most inclusive homes for minorities where even vulnerable groups from neighbouring nations seek refuge.

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Speaking at a conference of state minority commissions convened by the National Commission for Minorities here, he also hailed the contribution of multiple minority communities to India’s growth and development.

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“The contribution of all minority communities to India’s growth and development is immense. The Parsi community has made extraordinary contributions to industry and the economy, Christians have played a significant role in education and healthcare, while Muslims, Buddhists, Jains and other minority communities have enriched India’s cultural, intellectual and social fabric in countless ways,” he said.

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Rijiju also said that the world has always looked towards India as a place of “shelter, security and dignity”.

“India continues to remain one of the safest and most inclusive homes for minorities. When we look at neighbouring countries in the Indian subcontinent, we often see minority communities facing existential challenges and seeking refuge in India. From Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, minorities from across the region have looked towards India as a place of shelter, security and dignity,” he added.

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He also referred to past major communal disturbances such as the 1984 riots and events in Gujarat, noting that official records exist for such incidents. However, he added that minor incidents often lack clear documentation or public awareness.

“As far as national statistics are concerned, according to the records available to us, there has been a gradual decline in the number of communal clashes since 2014,” he said.

The minister also underlined the role of social media in amplifying communal riots.

He called upon the state minorities commissions to play a proactive role in addressing the issues and grievances of minority communities. He said the Narendra Modi government is working with the vision of welfare and development of every citizen of the country.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian highlighted the various schemes being implemented by the central government for the development and employment of minority communities.

He said Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) has helped reduce infrastructure gaps in minority-concentrated areas, while Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) has strengthened skill development and training opportunities. He urged the states to make full use of these schemes and move forward together towards inclusive progress.