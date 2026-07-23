INDIA Bloc leaders march to Gandhi Smriti to support students; Rahul’s residence barricaded

Amid the continuing standoff over the NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led MPs and leaders of the INDIA bloc towards Gandhi Smriti, saying the march is to honour students who allegedly died by suicide after the paper leak and to express solidarity with those injured during protests.

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Before leaving for Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, Rahul said the Opposition was marching peacefully to remember the students "we lost" after the NEET paper leak and to stand with those who were allegedly beaten while seeking justice and accountability.

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Maintaining that the country's students were not alone, Rahul said the entire INDIA alliance stood firmly with them and supported their demands.

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Rahul Gandhi said the students were protesting on the streets and that all INDIA bloc MPs wanted to stand in solidarity with them. He said they had planned to march to India Gate but were denied permission, following which they decided to proceed towards Tees January Marg.

The development came as Delhi Police put up barricades outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, where Congress workers gathered in large numbers. Several Opposition leaders had assembled at the residence around 6 pm before the march to Gandhi Smriti.

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The MPs travelling on the bus include John Brittas (CPI(M)), K C Venugopal (Congress), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress), Misa Bharti (RJD), Pramod Tiwari (Congress), and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress), among others.

The protest is part of the Opposition's intensified campaign against the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the police action on student protesters, an issue that has repeatedly disrupted Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.