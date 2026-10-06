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Home / Delhi / ‘Gyanesh, it’s done’: INDIA bloc sits on dharna near ECI office, Rahul demands CEC’s resignation

‘Gyanesh, it’s done’: INDIA bloc sits on dharna near ECI office, Rahul demands CEC’s resignation

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule and several other Opposition leaders joined the protest after MPs marched from Parliament’s Makar Dwar carrying a “Save Democracy” banner

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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MPs of the INDIA bloc seek Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Video grabs: ANI
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INDIA bloc MPs today took out a march and reached within a radius of 150-200 metres of the Election Commission of India office, where they were stopped as the Delhi Police had barricaded the route near NITI Ayog office. Thereafter, they staged a sit-in, during which Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s “time is over”, while asking him to step down.

Besides Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and several other Opposition leaders were part of the dharna after MPs marched from Parliament’s Makar Dwar carrying a “Save Democracy” banner.

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“Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign,” Rahul said, as Opposition MPs raised slogans of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” and displayed banners accusing the BJP of being the face behind the CEC.

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The march was held over the Opposition’s allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for CEC Kumar’s resignation. The ECI has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that its decisions follow statutory procedures.

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The Opposition delegation was stopped by barricades near Akashvani Bhawan, with heavy security deployed in central Delhi. The police deployment included personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, referring to the CEC’s name, said she believed Lord Ganesha would not support anything wrong and would protect those fighting for what was right.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav questioned the BJP’s claims on the Constitution, alleging that Opposition MPs had earlier been suspended and laws pushed through Parliament. He also questioned the BJP’s right to issue clarifications on behalf of the Election Commission.

Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain said the Opposition’s demands were clear which are that Kumar should resign, the SIR should be scrapped and names of voters excluded or deleted during the exercise should be restored.

He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the allegations, saying it was necessary to establish who was behind the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and who benefited from it.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK were not part of Tuesday’s protest march. The AAP has said it would pursue the issue separately, while the INDIA bloc march was organised as part of the Opposition’s joint campaign against the ECI.

The march had begun from Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, where Opposition MPs assembled before moving towards the ECI headquarters. The Opposition had announced the protest last week as part of its campaign demanding Kumar’s removal and action over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

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