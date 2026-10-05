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Home / Delhi / INDIA bloc parties to intensify stir against CEC in Delhi

INDIA bloc parties to intensify stir against CEC in Delhi

To hold district-level protests on Oct 7, 8, agitation outside EC office on Nov 7

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi units of the INDIA bloc parties on Sunday decided to intensify their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, announcing district-level protests on October 7 and 8 and a mass demonstration at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on November 7.

Representatives of the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP, All-India Forward Bloc and Trinamool Congress met at HKS Surjeet Bhawan to chalk out a coordinated action plan following the bloc’s national-level meeting on September 30.

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The parties reiterated their demand for the resignation of Kumar and rollback of the SIR, while calling for the restoration of names of genuine voters allegedly excluded from the electoral rolls during the revision process in Delhi.

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According to the parties, more than 47 lakh names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll in Delhi under the SIR, while another 31.6 lakh voters have been served notices by the Election Commission seeking proof of their eligibility.

The parties also alleged that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had failed to follow due process while carrying out the revision, particularly affecting voters from minority communities and those living in poorer neighbourhoods.

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The bloc constituents said they would organise district-level protests across Delhi on October 7 and 8. They will also join the march to the Election Commission headquarters on October 6, following a national call by INDIA bloc MPs.

The parties have announced a mass protest at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer at Kashmere Gate on November 7, ahead of the INDIA bloc’s proposed national-level protest on November 1.

The parties also decided to coordinate their activities at the Delhi level and meet again on October 15 to plan further protests against the SIR and demand the removal of the CEC.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RJD, RSP, AIFB and the TMC.

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