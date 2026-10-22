INDIA bloc plans next round of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 1

A virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc will be held on Thursday evening to deliberate on the roadmap for protests over the "vote chori" issue and on ways to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

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The INDIA bloc leaders would brainstorm on charting out the roadmap of protests, review the preparations for the November 1 rally and ways to corner the government over the 'vote chori' issue.

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The meeting also assumes significance as it comes at a time when there is speculation over the government convening Parliament for passing a Constitution Amendment Bill, involving delimitation, for the early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

Last week, the protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep.

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On October 12, Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a "March for Democracy" along a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging poll irregularities, in a major show of strength in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and take the "vote chori" fight to its logical conclusion.