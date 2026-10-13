INDIA bloc protest march brings central Delhi traffic to a standstill

A security blockade linked to the INDIA bloc’s protest march towards the Supreme Court on Monday disrupted traffic across central and south-east Delhi, leaving commuters facing prolonged delays on a working day. Key roads were affected and six metro stations remained closed for security reasons, adding to the traffic chaos.

Congestion was particularly severe around Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road and adjoining stretches after Patel Chowk, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed from 6 am to 5 pm. The closures forced commuters to take longer and alternative routes, putting additional pressure on an already busy road network.

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The impact extended beyond central Delhi, with heavy traffic reported on the Sarai Kale Khan-Ashram stretch, where commuters remained stranded for long periods. Traffic police personnel were deployed at key points to regulate the movement of vehicles and ease congestion.

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The Barapullah Phase-III flyover also witnessed congestion on the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS carriageway. Traffic personnel were seen stopping motorists driving in the wrong direction on the flyover and asking them to turn back to prevent further disruption and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

The developments highlighted the broader traffic-management challenge posed by large political demonstrations. Security restrictions and road diversions at one location can quickly push traffic on to already congested arterial roads elsewhere, disrupting movement across a wider area.

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For office-goers and other daily commuters, the disruption meant longer journeys, delays and uncertainty during peak working hours. Traffic personnel also faced the additional task of managing diversions while preventing motorists from worsening the congestion by driving against the designated flow of traffic.

With the protest and associated security arrangements affecting several major transport links simultaneously, the episode once again highlighted Delhi’s dependence on a limited number of key traffic corridors. It also showed how quickly restrictions in central Delhi can spill over into neighbouring areas, affecting commuters well beyond the immediate protest site.