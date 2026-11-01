Ramlila Maidan, a historic venue for mass political mobilisation in the Capital, is set to witness a major Opposition show of strength on Sunday, with the INDIA bloc preparing to hold a rally amid an elaborate security and traffic management plan.

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), will be deployed for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people. The venue has been divided into 14 security zones, while more than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the gathering and its surroundings.

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The preparations come as the sprawling ground returns to the spotlight as a venue for a major political mobilisation, recalling the large public gatherings associated with the India Against Corruption movement in 2011-12, when Ramlila Maidan became a focal point of a nationwide anti-corruption agitation.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar inspected the security arrangements with senior officers on Saturday. The police have also identified key diversion points and stretches likely to experience congestion as supporters make their way to the venue.

The rally will begin at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place, with participants proceeding along Minto Road towards Ramlila Maidan. The route and the expected turnout have prompted extensive arrangements to manage both the gathering and the movement of regular traffic.

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Traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 1, depending on the prevailing situation. The police have advised commuters to avoid affected stretches, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time for travel.

Among the roads likely to be affected are Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road.

Traffic diversions will be implemented at key junctions, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-point, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Rajghat, the DDU Marg red light near Bhabhuti Marg, Delhi Gate, Jhandewalan roundabout, ITO, Turkman Gate, Ajmeri Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Vehicular movement on stretches connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate will be regulated, with passage permitted depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements. DTC bus movement will also be regulated on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DDU Marg and Minto Road.

Railway passengers have been advised to take alternative routes to reach the New Delhi railway station, particularly its Ajmeri Gate entrance. Those travelling from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road side can proceed via Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place’s outer circle, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Passengers coming from East Delhi can take the ITO-DDU Marg-Bhavbhuti Marg route.

In case of disruption on DDU Marg, commuters can use the alternative route via ITO red light, W-point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.

According to the police, the rally’s closing time is non-negotiable. Organisers have been instructed to begin dispersing participants after the event concludes at 5 pm, with no extension permitted. Overnight stays at Ramlila Maidan before or after the rally are also prohibited.

The conditions require organisers to install high-definition CCTV cameras at entry and exit gates, the stage, seating enclosures and other strategic locations. They must provide recording facilities, monitoring systems with at least five screens and a dedicated CCTV control room.

Adequate drinking water, toilet blocks with separate facilities for women, and identifiable volunteers must also be arranged. Organisers have been asked to share the list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute programme and the number and registration details of buses.