INDIA bloc rally: FIR over graffiti on police vehicle in Delhi

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR over alleged graffiti on a police vehicle during the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The FIR was registered at the Kamla Market police station under provisions of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, a police official said on Monday.

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According to the police, several videos showing graffiti being drawn on the police vehicle have gone viral on social media. The police said an investigation into the matter was underway.