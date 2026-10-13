DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / INDIA bloc supporters take to streets in Delhi

INDIA bloc supporters take to streets in Delhi

March towards apex court from CP, seek Kumar’s resignation

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Supporters of opposition parties atop a bus with placards and flags during a protest in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

Thousands of INDIA bloc supporters took to the streets of central Delhi on Monday, marching towards the Supreme Court from Connaught Place under heavy security to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner over allegations of electoral roll fraud.

The demonstration marked a fresh escalation in the opposition’s protests against the revision of electoral rolls, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the process in court.

Advertisement

The march unfolded amid a massive security deployment, barricades and traffic restrictions across central Delhi. Restrictions were also imposed on entry and exit at some metro stations, while security personnel were stationed along the route.

Advertisement

A bus carrying Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders made its way towards the Supreme Court from Barakhamba Road, drawing cheers from supporters who waved flags and chanted slogans in his support. Gandhi and other leaders waved to the crowds through the windows of the vehicle.

Among those accompanying the Congress leader was All-India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora.

Advertisement

The march gathered momentum at Mandi House, where the bus halted and Gandhi, along with some other leaders, climbed onto its roof to acknowledge the thousands of supporters lining the streets. Several demonstrators climbed onto other parked buses, while others waved flags and raised anti-government slogans amid the beat of drums and loud cheers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was accompanying the opposition leaders, drew attention by wearing a Batman mask while seated beside Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the march, with Neha Bora walking alongside the two Congress leaders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts