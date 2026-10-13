INDIA bloc supporters take to streets in Delhi

Thousands of INDIA bloc supporters took to the streets of central Delhi on Monday, marching towards the Supreme Court from Connaught Place under heavy security to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner over allegations of electoral roll fraud.

The demonstration marked a fresh escalation in the opposition’s protests against the revision of electoral rolls, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the process in court.

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The march unfolded amid a massive security deployment, barricades and traffic restrictions across central Delhi. Restrictions were also imposed on entry and exit at some metro stations, while security personnel were stationed along the route.

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A bus carrying Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders made its way towards the Supreme Court from Barakhamba Road, drawing cheers from supporters who waved flags and chanted slogans in his support. Gandhi and other leaders waved to the crowds through the windows of the vehicle.

Among those accompanying the Congress leader was All-India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora.

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The march gathered momentum at Mandi House, where the bus halted and Gandhi, along with some other leaders, climbed onto its roof to acknowledge the thousands of supporters lining the streets. Several demonstrators climbed onto other parked buses, while others waved flags and raised anti-government slogans amid the beat of drums and loud cheers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was accompanying the opposition leaders, drew attention by wearing a Batman mask while seated beside Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the march, with Neha Bora walking alongside the two Congress leaders.