INDIA bloc to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Nov 1

The INDIA bloc in Delhi will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a return to paper ballot-based elections, Opposition leaders reiterated on Wednesday.

The Opposition alliance said the rally would seek accountability over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and raise concerns about the independence of the Election Commission. It has appealed to people to participate in large numbers, with slogans such as “save democracy” and “vote thieves, step down”.

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Delhi Congress general secretary (organisation) and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj accused the BJP of hypocrisy, alleging it was organising a march in Chandni Chowk, a busy commercial area, while opposing parties faced restrictions on their protests.

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“On one hand, the BJP claims to be a well-wisher of traders and, on the other, it is taking out a political march in a crowded area, directly violating rules and causing harm to traders,” Bhardwaj said.

He also alleged that the police and administration did not allow Opposition parties to hold marches or programmes to raise public issues, while the BJP had been permitted to organise a march from the Red Fort to Town Hall.