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Home / Delhi / INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally casts shadow over Diwali trade

INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally casts shadow over Diwali trade

Trader association says around 2.5 lakh shops may remain shut near Ramlila Maidan; Rahul urges rally participants to shop from markets

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:18 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), in its earlier written letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said around 2.5 lakh shops within a 5-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan were expected to remain shut.
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The INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally has put Delhi’s Diwali trade at the centre of a political dispute, with traders claiming that fears over crowds, traffic restrictions and movement of goods could keep thousands of shops closed on Sunday.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), in its earlier written letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said around 2.5 lakh shops within a 5-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan were expected to remain shut. It said nearly 3 lakh shops across 20 to 22 major commercial centres in the wider affected area could see business disrupted.

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CTI National Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the appeal had not eased traders’ concerns. He said messages circulating among market associations showed that many shopkeepers had decided not to open their establishments because of the expected crowd and vehicle movement.

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Goyal said transport and loading and unloading operations had also been affected within a 10-kilometre radius, potentially restricting the movement of goods from industrial areas and wholesale markets.

He said the affected markets collectively conduct business worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore daily, with the festive period making the disruption particularly significant.

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BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticised Gandhi’s appeal, saying, “Delhi’s markets need consumers and shoppers, not political crowds,” and called the remarks a “cruel joke” on traders.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 11 am at Ramlila Maidan, with MPs assembling at Constitution Club before proceeding towards the venue from the Minto Road and Connaught Place junction at noon.

The concern came a day after Gandhi appealed to people travelling to Delhi for the November 1 rally to support local traders by shopping from their stores during the festive season.

“Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that’s why it’s spreading rumors. But let’s do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind,” said Gandhi in a post on X.

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