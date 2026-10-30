'Watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan': Rahul Gandhi challenges govt ahead of INDIA Bloc march on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Modi government of using the state machinery to prevent Opposition supporters from reaching Delhi for the INDIA bloc's protest against alleged 'vote theft', as he announced the postponement of the bloc's proposed mock Parliament programme due to rain.

Addressing a press conference at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, along with INDIA bloc leaders, Rahul said it had been decided by consensus to hold Friday's programme on Saturday at the same time because of the weather. The Opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan, involving political parties, civil society groups and non-political organisations, would be held on Sunday.

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Both programmes, he said, were part of the Opposition's fight against the alleged demolition of democracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and his team in the Election Commission.

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"Of course, the Home Minister is trying his best to stop people from coming to Delhi. Our party members, thousands of people, who want to come from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana among other states are being stopped. They are doing everything they can to prevent people from reaching here," Rahul said.

Challenging the government to gauge the public response to the Opposition's campaign, he said, "Now you watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan. Watch how many people come and how many people they manage to stop. You will understand what is going on in this country."

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Rahul said there was widespread anger and emotional distress among people over alleged electoral manipulation and the denial of voting rights to millions.

"There is huge anger and huge emotional pain because millions of people are being disenfranchised. Their votes are being stolen to help Mr Adani, Mr Ambani, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Bhagwat," he said.

Insisting that the Opposition's programmes were part of a common movement rather than separate protests, Rahul said the entire INDIA bloc was united in defending the Constitution.

"As we have said before, these are not multiple protests but one protest. The entire Opposition is standing here. Anybody who wants to protest is welcome to come. We are defending the Constitution," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said people understood the fight against alleged election manipulation. Referring to the latest election results in Uttar Pradesh, he said the people had shown the BJP how far behind it was.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc stood united in the campaign, with leaders and representatives of several Opposition parties participating.

"We are all in this together. I am here to represent TMC and leaders from CPI(M), RJD, SP, Shiv Sena, RSP among other parties, everybody is here," he said.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was scheduled to chair the INDIA bloc's proposed 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as part of the protest against alleged vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition had planned the programme after facing difficulties in securing permission to hold it at other venues in the national capital. The Ramlila Maidan march is expected to bring together Opposition parties, civil society groups and other organisations under the broader campaign against alleged electoral manipulation.