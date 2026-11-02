INDIA bloc’s rally passes off incident-free amid tight security in Delhi

In contrast to the recent protests in the national capital that witnessed mass preventive detentions, restrictions and heightened security measures, the INDIA bloc’s mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concluded peacefully at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with no major law and order incident reported.

The smooth conduct of the rally, which was permitted between 10 am and 5 pm, came against the backdrop of two previous high-profile demonstrations — the Congress protest and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstrations — that had posed considerable law and order challenges for the Delhi Police.

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A senior police officer said the rally passed off peacefully, with no major inconvenience reported to participants or any significant traffic-related law and order issue.

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The police attributed the smooth conduct to elaborate security arrangements, multi-layered deployment and close surveillance of the venue and surrounding areas.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan, while over 200 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the gathering. The venue was divided into 14 zones, each supervised by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers were assigned oversight of security arrangements in designated zones.

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Drones, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were also deployed as part of the security grid.

The police also made specific arrangements to prevent traffic congestion and ensure emergency access to hospitals. Around 150 additional traffic personnel were deployed to regulate vehicular movement, while uninterrupted ambulance access to LNJP and GB Pant hospitals was ensured.

The peaceful conclusion of Sunday’s rally assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent CJP-led protests and the Congress demonstration over the alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

The CJP-led demonstrations in October had witnessed repeated confrontations over protest permissions and restrictions around the national capital’s designated protest sites. The developments led to preventive detentions, registration of FIRs and heightened deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

The Congress protest also saw extensive security arrangements, with several protesters detained as the police attempted to prevent demonstrations at restricted locations.

The experiences from these protests had put crowd management and maintaining public order under greater scrutiny, particularly around central Delhi.

For Sunday’s rally, the police adopted a zone-based deployment strategy, with senior officers directly supervising individual sectors of the venue. The use of CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras provided multiple layers of surveillance, while additional traffic personnel were deployed to keep surrounding roads moving.

Meanwhile, the deployment of 270 companies of CAPF personnel in Delhi has been extended till November 16 as part of the continued security arrangements in the national capital.

Police personnel were also stationed at several strategic locations across Delhi as a precautionary measure.

A senior officer said the arrangements ensured that the rally concluded without any major law and order problem.