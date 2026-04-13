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Home / Delhi / India has bright healthcare future, says L-G Sandhu

India has bright healthcare future, says L-G Sandhu

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital marks 71st foundation day

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu addresses the gathering during the 71st Founders’ Day celebration at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Monday.
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Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, attending the foundation day celebrations of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) as chief guest, recalled its legacy and said, “Sir Ganga Ram remains an icon of social responsibility. It is because of the efforts and vision of people like him that India’s healthcare future is bright.”

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The hospital marked its 71st foundation day. Its legacy remains central to its identity, even as it operates as a major private healthcare provider in the city. Long before it became a cornerstone of healthcare in the capital, SGRH was originally established in Lahore in 1921. It was an institution shaped by philanthropic ideals and was later rebuilt in Delhi in 1954 after Independence.

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Addressing the gathering, Sandhu described the occasion as one of both historical and contemporary significance, noting founder Sir Ganga Ram’s vision was rooted in public service and social responsibility.

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He also credited the hospital’s management and trust for upholding its legacy and core values while balancing clinical excellence with the inclusive nature of the healthcare ecosystem.

The chairman of the board of management, Dr Ajay Swaroop, said, “The hospital continues to uphold its charitable commitments.” He added, “The trust incurred Rs 82 crore expenditure in 2025–26 on free treatment for patients from economically weaker sections.”

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Over the decades, the hospital has grown into a multi-speciality institution, reflecting the changing face of urban healthcare. At the same time, it plays a vital role in medical education and research.

Even as the hospital invests in advanced technologies, research and biotechnology, its journey from a philanthropic institution in undivided India to a leading private hospital in Delhi reflects the broader transformation of healthcare in the country.

The foundation day at SGRH served as a reminder of a legacy shaped by history, one that continues to balance its philanthropic roots with the demands of modern medical care.

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