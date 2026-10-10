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Home / Delhi / India is not a democracy anymore, says Priyanka Gandhi; alleges collusion between Modi govt and EC

India is not a democracy anymore, says Priyanka Gandhi; alleges collusion between Modi govt and EC

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:16 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest in New Delhi. PTI
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Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi Government over the detention of Opposition MPs and protesters during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Centre of suppressing dissent and alleging that the Government and the Election Commission had colluded to manipulate elections.

In a post on X, the Wayanad MP alleged that 254 MPs had been roughed up and detained illegally, in violation of their basic constitutional rights. She claimed that protesters from other Opposition parties had also faced similar treatment, while young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest were beaten up and detained.

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“First they rough up 254 MPs and detain them completely illegally, infringing on their basic constitutional rights; they do the same to other protestors from Opposition parties,” Priyanka said.

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Taking aim at the security restrictions imposed in the national capital amid the protests, she alleged, “Then they lay siege to the national capital, barricading it and sealing it on all sides, stopping trains and metros, cutting the internet and placing check posts all over. They bash up and detain young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest”.

“If this isn’t proof that they have cheated the elections with the collusion of the Election Commission, and are terrified that the illegitimacy of their government is being exposed and accountability is being demanded, then what is?” she said.

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Accusing Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining democratic institutions, Priyanka said India was no longer a democracy but a “dictatorship” under their leadership.

She further accused those allegedly collaborating with the government to undermine democratic institutions of committing “treason against the nation”.

“All those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

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