DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / India launches AI platform to combat child trafficking

India launches AI platform to combat child trafficking

‘Raksha’ aims to curb child marriage, online abuse

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada
Advertisement

India on Tuesday launched ‘Raksha’, an AI-powered platform designed to prevent child trafficking, child marriage and the spread of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM). The platform was unveiled ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada at the Prosperity Futures: Child Safety Tech Summit. The event was organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Advertisement

Raksha uses artificial intelligence to analyse nationwide data in real time to identify trafficking and child marriage hotspots, vulnerable communities, organised crime networks and online CSEAM activity, officials said.

Advertisement

Addressing the summit virtually, Prasada said technology should be judged by its ability to protect the most vulnerable, adding that Raksha strengthens India’s child protection ecosystem by combining innovation with social responsibility.

Advertisement

JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu described Raksha as a milestone in India’s leadership in AI-led child safety, saying the platform enables data-driven prevention and faster intervention.

The platform operates through three modules focused on economic vulnerability, organised trafficking networks and online sexual exploitation. The day-long summit brought together policymakers, technologists, law enforcement officials and child rights experts to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in safeguarding children.

Advertisement

In 2025, JRC helped prevent nearly 200,000 child marriages and rescued more than 55,000 children, highlighting the potential impact of AI-backed child protection systems, organisers said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts