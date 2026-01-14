India launches AI platform to combat child trafficking

India on Tuesday launched ‘Raksha’, an AI-powered platform designed to prevent child trafficking, child marriage and the spread of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM). The platform was unveiled ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada at the Prosperity Futures: Child Safety Tech Summit. The event was organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Advertisement

Raksha uses artificial intelligence to analyse nationwide data in real time to identify trafficking and child marriage hotspots, vulnerable communities, organised crime networks and online CSEAM activity, officials said.

Advertisement

Addressing the summit virtually, Prasada said technology should be judged by its ability to protect the most vulnerable, adding that Raksha strengthens India’s child protection ecosystem by combining innovation with social responsibility.

Advertisement

JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu described Raksha as a milestone in India’s leadership in AI-led child safety, saying the platform enables data-driven prevention and faster intervention.

The platform operates through three modules focused on economic vulnerability, organised trafficking networks and online sexual exploitation. The day-long summit brought together policymakers, technologists, law enforcement officials and child rights experts to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in safeguarding children.

Advertisement

In 2025, JRC helped prevent nearly 200,000 child marriages and rescued more than 55,000 children, highlighting the potential impact of AI-backed child protection systems, organisers said.