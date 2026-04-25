India Stage at Bogotá International Book Fair blends tech with tradition

India’s presence at the Bogotá International Book Fair-2026 stood out as a dynamic blend of civilisational heritage and contemporary innovation, with the Bharat/India Stage hosting a series of literary and cultural sessions.

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The discussions began with a focus on India’s deep-rooted knowledge systems, where speakers such as Anant Vijay and Andrés Barragán highlighted the global influence of traditions like the Vedas, yoga and meditation. The session underlined how India’s cultural continuity continues to shape intellectual discourse worldwide.

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Publishing trends and challenges formed another key theme. Experts, including Ramanand Pandey and Alex Sierra Moncada, stressed the need for robust copyright frameworks and a balance between print and digital formats. Discussions also pointed out that India’s publishing sector remained predominantly print-driven, accounting for over 80 per cent of its output.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as a central topic across sessions. Speakers examining literature in the digital age and creativity in the AI era noted that while technology was reshaping content creation, human experience remained irreplaceable. They emphasised the need to preserve originality and individual voice in an increasingly automated landscape.

A separate session on children’s literature focused on nurturing reading habits, with speakers advocating stronger engagement by families and educators. Storytelling, they noted, played a crucial role in developing imagination and fostering a lasting connection with books.

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The pavilion also featured a talk by Vanlalhuma, Indian Ambassador to Colombia, on the vision of a developed India by 2047, highlighting the importance of global collaboration and inclusive growth.

Adding a cultural dimension, the event showcased classical dance performances, including Odissi and Kathak, alongside screenings of popular Indian films such as Dangal and Jab We Met, which were showcased with Spanish subtitles.