India, UK scientists unite for research on brain health

The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) have launched an international partnership aimed at accelerating scientific advancements and innovation in brain health.

By integrating expertise and cutting-edge technologies including blood-based biomarkers, AI-driven data analysis, and digital cognitive monitoring tools, the partnership envisages to develop innovative approaches to understanding and preventing cognitive decline.

Prof KVS Hari, Director, CBR, said, “Through this unique endeavour, we aim to drive forward a research synergy that has the potential to address one of the most pressing health challenges of our time and provide solutions that benefit our aging society.”

Speaking on the partnership, Director of UK DRI, Prof Siddharthan Chandran said the collaboration is a global effort to understand and mitigate the challenges of cognitive aging.

“Expanding on the collaborative framework, the partnership will establish a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to knowledge exchange and research synergy. This includes robust mechanisms for cross-institutional collaboration, such as structured research internships enabling talented researchers to gain international exposure, joint educational initiatives that capitalise on expertise from both institutions, and strategic resource-sharing,” Chandran said.

A key focus of the collaboration will be the characterization of fluid biomarkers to facilitate early diagnosis and the development of personalised treatment strategies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Advisor, Department of Health and Social Care, UK Government commented that international collaboration in research is vital to pool countries’ expertise and accelerate progress.