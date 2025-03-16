DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / India, UK scientists unite for research on brain health

India, UK scientists unite for research on brain health

The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) have launched an international partnership aimed at accelerating scientific advancements and innovation in brain health. By integrating expertise and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:18 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) have launched an international partnership aimed at accelerating scientific advancements and innovation in brain health.

By integrating expertise and cutting-edge technologies including blood-based biomarkers, AI-driven data analysis, and digital cognitive monitoring tools, the partnership envisages to develop innovative approaches to understanding and preventing cognitive decline.

Prof KVS Hari, Director, CBR, said, “Through this unique endeavour, we aim to drive forward a research synergy that has the potential to address one of the most pressing health challenges of our time and provide solutions that benefit our aging society.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the partnership, Director of UK DRI, Prof Siddharthan Chandran said the collaboration is a global effort to understand and mitigate the challenges of cognitive aging.

“Expanding on the collaborative framework, the partnership will establish a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to knowledge exchange and research synergy. This includes robust mechanisms for cross-institutional collaboration, such as structured research internships enabling talented researchers to gain international exposure, joint educational initiatives that capitalise on expertise from both institutions, and strategic resource-sharing,” Chandran said.

Advertisement

A key focus of the collaboration will be the characterization of fluid biomarkers to facilitate early diagnosis and the development of personalised treatment strategies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Advisor, Department of Health and Social Care, UK Government commented that international collaboration in research is vital to pool countries’ expertise and accelerate progress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper