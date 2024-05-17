 INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Women at a bus stop in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 16

Women from diverse backgrounds in the Capital have shared their perspectives on their current situation here, offering a range of views on the progress under the AAP government, highlighting both successes of the government and areas needing improvement.

Housewives in the city have offered their mixed views on the initiatives undertaken by the government, particularly regarding free bus travel, electricity and water. While some applaud these measures, others express concerns that such benefits may have contributed to a stagnant pace of development.

Sunita from Shashtri Nagar noted a change in society but emphasised the need for enhanced security, stating, “Crimes against women are still on top in Delhi, so more security is required.”

Similarly, Sini from Dwarka appreciated the free utilities but expressed concerns about their impact on progress, stating, “Though appreciated, free electricity and water may have stagnated Delhi’s development.” She also highlighted differences in treatment between Delhi and Haryana, noting a greater sense of respect for women in the Capital.

Addressing safety concerns, Neetu highlighted recent events and questioned women’s safety in the Capital, stating, “If a woman isn’t even safe in the house of the CM, how can she be safe in the Capital ruled by the CM?” She criticised the focus on freebies by the AAP government, suggesting a shift in priorities.

However, women employed in domestic help roles shared a different perspective. Ragini from Ganesh Nagar and Anu from Rohini praised the AAP government’s policies for providing financial relief and increased affordability to them. Ragini said, “The AAP government has done a lot for us women by making bus fares free, making electricity and water free.”

Professional women offered varied perspectives on the situation in Delhi. Anjali, a nurse, commended the AAP’s efforts to improve women’s safety, citing initiatives such as free bus travel and increased security measures. She said, “I think the AAP outperforms the BJP, especially in Delhi, where I reside. Regarding women’s issues, the AAP has taken significant steps such as introducing free bus travel, installing cameras in buses and secluded areas to enhance women’s safety.

Additionally, they’ve established a useful women helpline. The provision of free electricity and water up to a certain extent is particularly beneficial for the middle class.”

Kanika, a psychiatrist, emphasised that while improvement was there compared to 10 years ago, women were still not as safe. She said, “Delhi remains unsafe for women, a fact widely acknowledged. I believe there’s a pressing need for comprehensive awareness initiatives and stricter laws to address this issue. While the AAP’s freebies might please some Delhi residents, it’s not sufficient to sway everyone. We require further reforms to effect meaningful change.”

College students echoed similar sentiments, expressing concerns about safety in the city despite some improvements. Swarnim and Suvitta, both college students, highlighted the continued apprehension among women about Delhi’s safety, despite the AAP’s initiatives. Swarnim said, “Even though I’ve been living in Delhi for years, my parents still restrict my outdoor activities due to safety concerns, which contradicts the notion that Delhi has become safer according to some.”

Suvitta, a student at Zakir Husain Delhi College, mentioned, “Although the AAP has implemented free bus fares, I often opt for the Metro instead because it’s closer to my home and ensures a quicker commute back home. Waiting times for buses are long, and these often cause delays, making it difficult for me to reach home on time.”

Mixed views on freebies

There’s a pressing need for comprehensive awareness initiatives and stricter laws to address our safety. While the AAP’s freebies like free bus travel, electricity and water might please some Delhi residents, it’s not sufficient to sway everyone. We require further reforms to effect meaningful change. — Kanika, Delhi resident

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

Students face the heat as NTA conducts CUET (UG)

Mahabal Mishra: INDIA bloc holds key to genuine development in Capital

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies