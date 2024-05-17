INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 16

Women from diverse backgrounds in the Capital have shared their perspectives on their current situation here, offering a range of views on the progress under the AAP government, highlighting both successes of the government and areas needing improvement.

Housewives in the city have offered their mixed views on the initiatives undertaken by the government, particularly regarding free bus travel, electricity and water. While some applaud these measures, others express concerns that such benefits may have contributed to a stagnant pace of development.

Sunita from Shashtri Nagar noted a change in society but emphasised the need for enhanced security, stating, “Crimes against women are still on top in Delhi, so more security is required.”

Similarly, Sini from Dwarka appreciated the free utilities but expressed concerns about their impact on progress, stating, “Though appreciated, free electricity and water may have stagnated Delhi’s development.” She also highlighted differences in treatment between Delhi and Haryana, noting a greater sense of respect for women in the Capital.

Addressing safety concerns, Neetu highlighted recent events and questioned women’s safety in the Capital, stating, “If a woman isn’t even safe in the house of the CM, how can she be safe in the Capital ruled by the CM?” She criticised the focus on freebies by the AAP government, suggesting a shift in priorities.

However, women employed in domestic help roles shared a different perspective. Ragini from Ganesh Nagar and Anu from Rohini praised the AAP government’s policies for providing financial relief and increased affordability to them. Ragini said, “The AAP government has done a lot for us women by making bus fares free, making electricity and water free.”

Professional women offered varied perspectives on the situation in Delhi. Anjali, a nurse, commended the AAP’s efforts to improve women’s safety, citing initiatives such as free bus travel and increased security measures. She said, “I think the AAP outperforms the BJP, especially in Delhi, where I reside. Regarding women’s issues, the AAP has taken significant steps such as introducing free bus travel, installing cameras in buses and secluded areas to enhance women’s safety.

Additionally, they’ve established a useful women helpline. The provision of free electricity and water up to a certain extent is particularly beneficial for the middle class.”

Kanika, a psychiatrist, emphasised that while improvement was there compared to 10 years ago, women were still not as safe. She said, “Delhi remains unsafe for women, a fact widely acknowledged. I believe there’s a pressing need for comprehensive awareness initiatives and stricter laws to address this issue. While the AAP’s freebies might please some Delhi residents, it’s not sufficient to sway everyone. We require further reforms to effect meaningful change.”

College students echoed similar sentiments, expressing concerns about safety in the city despite some improvements. Swarnim and Suvitta, both college students, highlighted the continued apprehension among women about Delhi’s safety, despite the AAP’s initiatives. Swarnim said, “Even though I’ve been living in Delhi for years, my parents still restrict my outdoor activities due to safety concerns, which contradicts the notion that Delhi has become safer according to some.”

Suvitta, a student at Zakir Husain Delhi College, mentioned, “Although the AAP has implemented free bus fares, I often opt for the Metro instead because it’s closer to my home and ensures a quicker commute back home. Waiting times for buses are long, and these often cause delays, making it difficult for me to reach home on time.”

