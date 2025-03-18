Indian, French Navies to carry out air combat drills

The Navies of India and France will carry out an air combat exercise as part of a four-day military drill called ‘Varuna’ that starts on Wednesday. This is the 23rd edition of the exercise.

A mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K fighter jets is planned. This has been designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities. Indian Navy operates the MiG-29K from its sea-going aircraft carriers and is set to procure the Rafale-M jet as a stop-gap measure till a twin-engine Naval jet is ready over the next five years.

Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle will carry the MiG-29K and the Rafale-M, respectively. Several other warships and Indian Scorpene-class submarines will be part of the exercise.

Advertisement

‘Varuna-2025’ will feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises. Anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets.

The two sides will include Maritime patrol aircraft to enhance situational awareness. Specialised warships that carry fuel and supplies will carry out replenishment-at-sea exercises. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open and secure maritime environment.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2001, ‘Varuna’ has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy. This year's edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface and air domains.

The exercise reaffirms the ability of two nations to operate seamlessly in even complex maritime scenarios.