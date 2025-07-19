DT
Home / Delhi / Indian snackers want both taste, nutrition: Report

Indian snackers want both taste, nutrition: Report

Says consumers prefer makhanas as superfood in their diet
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Health and indulgence are no longer seen as opposing forces in the Indian snack market, as revealed in the second edition of the Healthy Snacking Report 2025 released by Farmley at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) in the Capital on Friday. The report highlights a decisive shift in consumer attitudes — Indians now demand both taste and nutrition from their everyday snacks.

Drawing insights from thousands of respondents across age groups, cities and professions, the report shows that 72 per cent of consumers now seek functional benefits from their snacks such as improved energy, mood enhancement and high protein content. The era of guilt-ridden indulgence is giving way to what Farmley describes as a “wellness-oriented snacking culture.”

However, flavour remains non-negotiable. A striking 94 per cent of respondents admitted they are unwilling to compromise on taste, even when choosing healthier options. The new-age Indian consumer is turning toward snacks that are clean, preservative-free (preferred by 55 per cent), and come in eco-conscious, resealable packaging (52 per cent) — indicating a strong alignment with sustainability and mindful consumption.

Roasted and flavoured dry fruits lead the savory snack category, chosen by 36 per cent of respondents, followed by makhana (19 per cent), chips and wafers (14 per cent) and namkeen (10 per cent). Peri-peri has emerged as the most popular flavour among savory snackers, followed by classics like salted, tangy and cheesy.

On the sweet side, chocolate remains the reigning favourite, with nutty flavours such as peanut butter, hazelnut and pistachio gaining momentum as smarter, protein-rich alternatives that balance indulgence with health.

Commenting on the findings, Akash Sharma, co-founder of Farmley, said: “Today’s consumers expect every bite to deliver both flavour and function — they’re no longer ready to choose between taste and trust.”

The report also underscores makhana’s growing dominance, with 65 per cent of consumers actively incorporating it as a superfood in their diets. Once seen as a traditional snack, makhana is now being celebrated as a modern dietary staple — light, nutritious and versatile.

