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Home / Delhi / India’s civilisational journey shaped by centuries of cultural exchange: PM Modi

India’s civilisational journey shaped by centuries of cultural exchange: PM Modi

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the conference
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India’s civilisational journey has for centuries been shaped by cultural exchange, with ancient centres of learning, Buddhist monks, scholars, traders and travellers carrying Indian ideas across borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The PM’s message was read out by Culture Ministry Secretary Vivek Aggarwal at the inauguration of the three-day conference, ‘Bharat’s Cultural Connections across the Globe’, organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (NGMA) here.

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Highlighting India’s historical links with other civilisations, Modi said institutions such as Nalanda strengthened the exchange of knowledge across Asia, while land and maritime routes helped spread Indian ideas to different parts of the world.

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He also pointed to the continuing global influence of Indian philosophy, music, dance, literature, cinema and culinary traditions.

“The celebration of Indian festivals and traditions in different countries, alongside the worldwide spread of yoga, reflected how India’s ancient knowledge systems continued to connect societies across cultures,” he said.

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Modi noted the growing international recognition of India’s cultural heritage and expressed hope that the conference would strengthen understanding of the country’s historical and cultural ties with the world and advance international cultural cooperation.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who inaugurated the conference, said the Brihattar Bharat initiative should be understood as a broad sphere of historical and cultural connections rather than a political or territorial claim.

Marking the centenary of the Greater India Society, established in Calcutta on October 14, 1926, Shekhawat said the conference offered an opportunity to examine how the wisdom of the past could guide the future.

“Culture should connect the world, not divide it,” he said, stressing that cultural exchanges and evidence-based research could sustain dialogue even when political relations became difficult or language barriers emerged.

He called for the study of India’s global cultural connections to develop into a dynamic field grounded in international collaboration. The initiative, he said, should promote joint research, preserve shared heritage and build lasting international partnerships.

Aggarwal said the Brihattar Bharat Project sought to bring India’s ancient cultural connections to international attention through collaborative, evidence-based research involving scholars from around 51 countries.

The project envisages joint research, seminars and workshops to explore India’s contributions to global knowledge systems, languages, sciences, art and cultural traditions.

It also proposes a structured five-year agenda for international academic exchanges and seeks to explore multinational nominations of shared intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO’s Representative List.

The conference, being held from October 14 to 16 under the Brihattar Bharat Scheme (2026–2031), will examine cultural exchanges across ten themes, including philosophy, religion, languages, arts, textiles, cuisine, performing arts, trade and diaspora communities.

The initiative aims to document, preserve, digitise and make accessible the shared cultural heritage of India and other countries, while strengthening international academic partnerships.

An exhibition titled ‘Asia’s Shared Cultural Heritage’ was also organised alongside the conference, showcasing historical and cultural connections between India and other Asian countries.

The event brought together scholars, researchers, diplomats and other delegates to discuss the historical movement of ideas, people and artistic traditions across geographical and political boundaries.

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