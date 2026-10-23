India’s culture is foundation of its existence, says PM Modi at Chinmaya Mission event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s ancient civilisational heritage and enduring values should continue to inspire the country’s development journey, describing its culture as the foundation of its existence.

He was addressing the three-day Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, organised to mark the 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission.

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“Our nation is the birthplace of our culture and the foundation of our existence,” Modi said.

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Recalling the celebrations marking 75 years of Independence, the Prime Minister said he had wanted the occasion to inspire the vision of a developed India while bringing alive the country’s civilisational spirit and its longstanding ideas of humanity.

Modi also recalled his meeting with Swami Chinmayananda in Vadodara in 1993. He said the experience of seeing a holographic projection of the spiritual leader and interacting with it brought back memories of their conversations, the guru’s affection and his blessings.

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“I thank the Chinmaya Mission for recreating the experience through modern technology. My conversation with Swami Chinmayananda had centred on harnessing the potential of young people to build a strong and capable India,” he said.

“A few years after meeting him, the people blessed me with the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, for the past 25 years, I have continuously served the country as head of government to the best of my ability. Gurudev’s blessings have been with me throughout this journey,” he added.

Describing the gathering as a unique spiritual experience, Modi expressed gratitude to the saints for their blessings.

“It is another kind of spiritual experience. This is a blessing from our saints for me. The Chinmaya Mission is not merely an institution; it represents ‘Chinmaya Vichar’,” he said.

Founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951, the Chinmaya Mission seeks to make the teachings of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita accessible to people. The ongoing event marks the culmination of year-long celebrations commemorating its 75th anniversary.

More than 9,000 participants from India and abroad are expected to attend the global gathering, being held from October 23 to 25.

Over the decades, the Mission has expanded its activities beyond spiritual instruction to include education, cultural preservation, youth empowerment and community service.

The anniversary celebrations began last year with the release of a Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita by Modi at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu. The work was produced by the Chinmaya Mission, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.