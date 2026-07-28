India’s Gen Z want Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism: MEA

India on Tuesday said the message from its younger generation to Pakistan was clear: end cross-border terrorism, responding to a question on social media posts by Pakistani Gen Z users expressing support for Indian youth during the recent CJP protests.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that while videos of Pakistani youth praising India’s Gen Z had surfaced online, the foremost concern of Indian youth remained Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terrorism.

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“As we are all aware, Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terror against India for decades,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

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“The people of India, including the Gen Z, have been demanding that the Pakistani state-sponsored cross-border terrorism must come to an end. We hope their counterparts are taking due note,” he added.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on reports that several Pakistani Gen Z users had shared videos backing Indian students during the recent CJP protests, with some drawing parallels between the political situations in the two countries.

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India has consistently maintained that Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normalisation of bilateral ties.

New Delhi has repeatedly asserted that meaningful engagement with Islamabad is not possible unless Pakistan takes credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist groups operating from its territory.