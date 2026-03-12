Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women awards degrees to 1,181 students at 8th convocation

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) held its 8th convocation ceremony on Thursday, where a total of 1,181 students were awarded degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Advertisement

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was the chief guest at the ceremony. She congratulated the graduating students, urging them to use their education and skills for the benefit of society and the nation.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said a convocation is not merely the end of academic life but the beginning of a new journey and urged students to move forward with curiosity, innovation and a strong sense of responsibility.

Advertisement

“Daughters are not just degree holders, they are the architects of tomorrow,” Gupta said. “Empowered by technical education, women will shape the nation’s future.”

The event was also attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, IGDTUW Vice Chancellor Prof. Ranjana Jha, faculty members, parents and a large number of students.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister described the convocation as an important milestone in the lives of students and said the graduating batch represented years of dedication, hard work and dreams coming to fruition. She noted that the students were stepping into the world not only with degrees but also with the responsibility to contribute to the development of society and the nation.

Referring to national initiatives, she said programmes such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India and Skill India have created new opportunities for youth in innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the role of institutions like IGDTUW, she said the university has emerged as a leading institution for technical education for women, preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and leaders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Education Minister Sood said the occasion was not just about receiving degrees but also about sending a message that young women are emerging as builders, innovators and leaders of the future.

“Women’s participation is the greatest strength of the country in Amrit Kaal,” Sood said.

He added that the graduating students were leaving the university not only with academic qualifications but also with the responsibility of contributing to society and building a developed India.