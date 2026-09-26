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Home / Delhi / Indira Gandhi National Open University turns scrap, discarded materials into art at cleanliness drive

Indira Gandhi National Open University turns scrap, discarded materials into art at cleanliness drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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What was once campus scrap has now been turned into art at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), where discarded materials have been transformed into sculptures and installations as part of the university’s ‘Swachhta Pakhwara 2026’.

The School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA), in association with the General Administration and Construction and Maintenance Division (CMD), organised a Sculpture Art Workshop from September 16 to 23. Artists worked with waste and unused materials collected from across the campus, creating installations that have now been placed at different locations on the premises of the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

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The initiative sought to give the cleanliness campaign a creative edge, demonstrating how discarded objects can be reused instead of simply being thrown away. It also linked the ‘Swachhta Campaign’ and the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ with sustainability and responsible waste management. On the concluding day, Indira Gandhi National Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal, along with Prof Sushma Yadav, Prof Ashok Sharma and Prof Rattan Lal, felicitated the participating artists.

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Appreciating the initiative, the Vice-Chancellor described the workshop as a creative expression of the spirit of ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’ and stressed the importance of developing sustainable practices through art and innovation. The workshop was organised under the guidance of Prof Lakshaman Prasad, Director, SOPVA.

The installations now stand across the campus, turning the university’s waste into a visible reminder that a cleanliness drive can also promote reuse, creativity and sustainability.

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