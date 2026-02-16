Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi: BJP’s motion brings focus back on MPs’ expulsions

BJP member Nishikant Dubey’s notice for a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha this week has brought the focus back on MPs’ expulsions from the House.

Advertisement

While the ruling BJP’s ongoing ideological contestations with Rahul are routine, what is intriguing for political observers this time is the extreme nature of the motion deployed against the former Congress president and the sitting MP from Rae Bareli.

Advertisement

A substantive motion is no routine measure. It is a self-contained, independent proposal submitted for the approval of the House and drafted in such a way as to be capable of expressing a decision of the House. A substantive motion in effect compels the House to debate the matter at hand and take a call on it.

Advertisement

In the instant case, the motion submitted by Dubey, a four-time BJP member from Jharkhand’s Godda, demands Rahul’s expulsion from Lok Sabha and seeks a bar on his election in future. The notice the BJP leader gave in support of his radical suggestion flags Rahul Gandhi’s “continuous misdeeds to destabilise the country.”

As next steps, the Government has decided to pursue Dubey’s motion on which LS Speaker Om Birla can take a call - whether to admit it, reject it, put it straight to the House for a debate or refer it to a special committee to probe the allegations contained therein.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Indira Gandhi had been expelled from Lok Sabha in December 1978 following a debate on a similar motion moved by then Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This made her the first former PM to be expelled from Parliament.

The allegation was that she had initiated action against certain government officials who were collecting information in order to answer a parliamentary question about her son about Sanjay Gandhi’s involvement with Maruti at the time.

The records of Lok Sabha debates list the accusations against Indira Gandhi as follows - “She initiated action against officials by calling RK Dhawan in the presence of TA Pai and directing him that D Sen, the Director of CBI, should be called and the houses of those officers (collecting information for the Parliament question) be raided.”

During the course of debates on the issue, Indira Gandhi alleged vendetta by the Janata Party government and equated Lok Sabha to a “Star Chamber”, a notorious English court (1487-1641) that sat at Westminster to cases outside of the common law. She argued that a political rivalry with her was being passed off as a question of privilege, against House conventions. But she lost the case.

Much before Indira Gandhi’s removal from LS, Congress MP HC Mudgal was the first-ever MP to face an expulsion motion. He had to resign from the provisional Parliament in 1951 to preempt an expulsion move initiated against him by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Mudgal was accused of accepting Rs 1,000 each on two occasions to raise queries on behalf of the Bullion Merchants Association.

Later than Mudgal and Indira Gandhi too, expulsions of MPs continued and Subramanian Swamy became the first Rajya Sabha MP to be expelled in September 1976 after a committee probing his conduct recommended the extreme action.

The records of the committee state, “The Committee recommend that Subramanian Swamy be expelled from the membership of Rajya Sabha as his conduct is derogatory, to the dignity of the House...The purpose of expulsion is not so much disciplinary as remedial, not so much to punish members as to rid the House of persons who are unfit for membership.”

In the cash-for-query scam in 2005, 10 Lok Sabha MPs faced expulsion. Few years later, independent member Vijay Mallya resigned from Rajya Sabha on May 2, 2016 before the Ethics Committee of the House was about to recommend his expulsion for defaulting on loans nearing Rs 9,400 crore.

Most recently, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Mahua Moitra of the TMC were expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi faced removal a day after a Surat court held him guilty of criminal defamation handing him a two-year jail term for his “Modi surname” remarks made on the eve of the 2019 LS polls. Gandhi returned to the House after the apex court stayed the conviction later.

Moitra was the last MP to be expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023 after the Ethics Committee found her guilty of accepting gratifications and cash to promote the interests of a businessman by asking questions in the House and sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with him.