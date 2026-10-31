Indraprastha College gets Pink Booth following student feedback

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated the 14th Pink Booth of the Delhi Police’s North District at Indraprastha College in Civil Lines to strengthen women’s safety and improve access to police assistance.

The booth was inaugurated in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. The initiative follows feedback from women students during Sandhu’s visit to the college in September, when they highlighted the need for greater police visibility and a dedicated assistance point.

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With the new facility, the North District now has 14 operational Pink Booths to provide accessible police assistance to women students, faculty members and the general public.

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The booth will facilitate services such as e-FIR registration, cybercrime complaints, reports of lost documents and tenant and domestic help verification. It will also assist women in distress and forward complaints and information about offences to the concerned police station for appropriate action.

The police said the facility was aimed at encouraging women to report incidents of harassment, stalking and other safety-related concerns without hesitation. It will also serve as a coordination point for the police, college authorities and students to address security concerns and ensure timely intervention.