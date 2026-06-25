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Home / Delhi / Infant among five, dog rescued after staircase collapse in north Delhi

Infant among five, dog rescued after staircase collapse in north Delhi

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:32 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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No casualties were reported in the incident. File
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An infant among five members of a family and a dog were rescued after a staircase collapsed inside a house in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

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The incident was reported around 1.30 pm from a house at Tilak Chowk in the Roop Nagar area.

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According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding a house collapse was received, following which multiple teams were rushed to the spot.

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During the rescue operation, officials found that the staircase on the first floor had collapsed, trapping several people on the second floor.

Fire officials said a total of five people and a dog were rescued safely from the building.

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The rescued have been identified as Mansi (45), her daughter, Anjali (24), Kavita, who is specially abled, her daughter Payal (21), and Niru, a five-month-old infant.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

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