Infant mowed down by car

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car driven by her neighbour’s teenage son in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, turning Eid celebrations into tragedy for her family, an official said on Monday.

The vehicle owner, Pankaj Agarwal, and his son have been apprehended, the police said. According to the police, Agarwal owns a plywood shop while the girl’s father is a bag manufacturer. The incident occurred around 6.15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar in Paharganj. It was captured in the CCTV camera, they said.

The footage shows the car approaching slowly before coming to a halt. Moments later, it moves forward, crushing the child under the left front wheel, they added. Locals rushed to rescue the girl and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a police officer said. The police said a case had been registered at the Nabi Karim police station and further investigation was underway.

