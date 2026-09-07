Influencer Bhardwaj sent to one-day judicial custody in Jantar Mantar assault case

Social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was sent to one-day judicial custody by the Patiala House Court on Sunday in connection with an alleged assault at Jantar Mantar.

Bhardwaj was produced before the court through videoconferencing, following which the court remanded him to one-day judicial custody. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

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The 21-year-old was detained by the authorities on Friday near Dhamra Nara village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, while he was allegedly attempting to evade arrest. He was formally arrested on Saturday and had initially been remanded to one-day police custody.