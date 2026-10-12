DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Informed Dipke about grandma's demise: Delhi Police release video

Informed Dipke about grandma's demise: Delhi Police release video

Counter CJP’s claim, say also offered him help to travel home for funeral

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video to counter the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) claim that its leader Abhijeet Dipke was not informed about his grandmother’s death while in custody on Saturday.

The police reiterated that the news was conveyed to him with due sensitivity and the officials offered assistance for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he ‘declined’ the offer.

Advertisement

The video was released after Dipke’s mother accused the police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise. The CJP had also raised the issue.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations Officer) Neha Yadav said the news was conveyed to Dipke promptly and sensitively. He was also informed about the funeral schedule and offered the option of speaking to his family.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. However, he declined the offer,” the police said.

Advertisement

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained from inside an aircraft on Saturday in connection with the party’s protest at Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

The three leaders were placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts