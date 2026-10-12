The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video to counter the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) claim that its leader Abhijeet Dipke was not informed about his grandmother’s death while in custody on Saturday.

The police reiterated that the news was conveyed to him with due sensitivity and the officials offered assistance for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he ‘declined’ the offer.

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The video was released after Dipke’s mother accused the police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise. The CJP had also raised the issue.

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Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations Officer) Neha Yadav said the news was conveyed to Dipke promptly and sensitively. He was also informed about the funeral schedule and offered the option of speaking to his family.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. However, he declined the offer,” the police said.

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Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained from inside an aircraft on Saturday in connection with the party’s protest at Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

The three leaders were placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.