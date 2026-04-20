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Home / Delhi / Infra boost: Water pipeline ends 15-year wait in Prahlad Vihar

Infra boost: Water pipeline ends 15-year wait in Prahlad Vihar

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:08 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurates a water pipeline project at Prahlad Vihar in New Delhi on Sunday.
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In a major boost to basic infrastructure, Delhi’s Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Cooperatives and Elections, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Sunday inaugurated a new water pipeline project in Prahlad Vihar, developed at an approximate cost of Rs 45 lakh.

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The project brings long-awaited relief to residents, as a water pipeline has been laid in the area for the first time in nearly 15 years. The initiative aims to provide clean, regular and uninterrupted water supply, addressing a persistent shortage that had affected daily life in the locality.

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Thousands of residents are expected to benefit from the improved access to drinking water. Women, elderly citizens and children, who were among the most affected by the scarcity, are likely to see the greatest impact from the development.

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Officials said the project offers a permanent solution to the long-standing issue while also contributing to the broader development of the area. Improved access to basic amenities is expected to enhance the overall quality of life and support the transformation of Prahlad Vihar into a more organised locality.

Local residents welcomed the move and expressed gratitude to the Delhi Government and the minister, noting that the resolution of the issue has significantly eased daily challenges.

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Speaking at the event, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas. He emphasised that ensuring equitable access to essential services, particularly water supply, remains a priority.

He also assured residents that more development projects would be undertaken in the near future, aligning with the government’s broader vision of “Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi.”

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