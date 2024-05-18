Ink thrown at Kanhaiya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Ink was thrown at INDIA bloc candidate for North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, after a meeting with AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma, police officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at 6.53 pm at the AAP office in Swami Subramanian Bhawan in New Usmanpur, where Kumar was attending a meeting for the upcoming elections. Sharma was hosting the meeting.

“After the meeting, when Sharma came down to see off Kumar, some individuals approached and garlanded Kumar. After garlanding him, they threw ink on him and attempted to assault him. When Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her,” an official said. Legal action is being taken based on Sharma’s complaint, the police added.

