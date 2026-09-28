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Home / Delhi / Insects in food, dirty utensils: JNU’s Shipra hostel residents highlight mess woes

Insects in food, dirty utensils: JNU’s Shipra hostel residents highlight mess woes

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Insects and larvae allegedly turning up in meals, spoiled vegetables, poor quality rice and dirty utensils have left students at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Shipra hostel raising serious concerns over the food and hygiene conditions in the mess.

In a complaint submitted to the hostel warden, students alleged that the problems had persisted for some time, with complaints ranging from insects, cockroaches and larvae in food to shortage of meals and poor cleanliness in the mess. They have sought an immediate inspection of the facilities and action to address the issues.

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Students also claimed that some women residents had suffered from diarrhoea, dysentery and other stomach-related ailments, which they attributed to the food and water-related problems in the hostel.

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“Food quality in the hostel is not good at all. When I lived in Shipra Hostel during my master’s, I also faced similar issues with the food and water. We have received several complaints about these issues in the past as well,” said Danish Ali, Joint Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU).

The students have also flagged concerns over drinking water and demanded immediate repair and cleaning of all water coolers, installation of RO filters and 24- hour water availability. They have further sought regular and thorough cleaning of the hostel premises.

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The residents have urged the warden to inspect the hostel and mess at the earliest and take immediate corrective measures. They have also demanded that a general body meeting be convened soon to discuss the complaints and remedial steps.

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