A two-day exercise by Indian and Philippines Navies in the disputed waters of the South China Sea has been about signalling of multiple strategic messages. China’s military reacted with anger while Chinese Foreign Ministry termed India as a ‘third party’ in the dispute. Multiple messages from the exercise on August 3 & 4 are - India’s commitment to a rules-based international order undeterred by Beijing’s self-styled claims in the South China Sea; it was a demonstration of India’s strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia; a subtle counter to China’s expansion of military ties with India’s neighbours like Bangladesh; and a clear signal of Indian Navy’s growing ability to operate far away from its shores. Importantly India and Philippines referred to the area of exercise as ‘West Philippines Sea’ – a term that Beijing dislikes but is used by Manila to symbolise its areas in the South China Sea. It also shows disagreement with China’s dubious sovereignty claims over the entire South China Sea. India terming it as ‘West Philippines Sea’ is also a retort to China’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir. Beijing sides with Pakistan and once even claimed that abrogation of Article 370 - that granted special status to J&K - undermined ‘Chinese sovereign integrity’. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran made it clear “India considers the South China Sea a part of global commons and has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region”.

Exercise shows expansion

New Delhi’s naval exercises in the South China Sea is an expansion of its ‘operational deployment’ carried out in the same area in May last year. India is showing a willingness to play a more proactive role in the Indo-Pacific and a commitment to a “free and open” maritime order. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the same yesterday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in New Delhi. The deployment of Indian naval ships, including the guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi, anti-submarine warfare capable INS Kiltan and the fleet tanker INS Shakti, indicate a deeper engagement with Southeast Asian nations.

India’s own long-standing border disputes with China along the in the Himalayas provide a backdrop to its maritime activities in the east.

South China Sea at core

Indian naval presence in the South China Sea is a statement on upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Beijing lost a case in the UN but did not accept the verdict. The verdict rejected Beijing’s “nine-dash line” claim, which encompasses a vast majority of the South China Sea and has been a source of significant friction with its neighbours. China is now negotiating a code of conduct in the South China Sea with Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan. India also has a burgeoning defence relationship with the Philippines, and the acquisition of the Indian-made BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system has bolstered its capabilities.

China’s response

It was on expected lines. The People’s Liberation Army accused Philippines of rallying an external country (India) to interfere in the South China Sea, which undermine regional peace and stability. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said “Disputes should be settled through negotiation and consultation by countries directly concerned, and no third party is in any position to interfere in that”.