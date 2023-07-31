Inspector killed after being hit by truck

New Delhi, July 30
An inspector of the Delhi Police died on Sunday allegedly after his car was hit by a truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that in the early hours of the day, the accident took place on Rohtak Road (near Madipur Metro Station) in which a car was hit by a truck from behind.
The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The car driver, who was standing outside, was also hit and died due to the accident, the DCP said.
The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh who was posted in the security unit. The truck driver left the vehicle and fled. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace him, Veer said.
