Inspired by Hollywood series, man kills wife over property tiff

A 53-year-old Delhi man accused of murdering his wife over a long-running property dispute allegedly told the police he was influenced by a Hollywood crime drama, “The Staircase”, believing that disposing of the murder weapon would help him evade investigation.

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The accused was arrested near the Mathura railway station after a four-day manhunt that relied on CCTV footage, technical surveillance and electronic evidence, the police said on Monday.

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The case came to light on the night of July 30 when the police received a PCR call from the couple’s son, Gaurav, who reported that his father had murdered his mother. After getting information, the police reached the house in Jagatpuri and found the body of Komal Singh (50) lying in a pool of blood in the drawing room. A blood-stained pair of scissors, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the centre table.

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According to the police, Gaurav and his twin sister, Gaurika, had left home separately that morning after witnessing their parents arguing over the registration of a property in Jagatpuri. When repeated calls to their mother went unanswered through the day, Gaurav returned home around 9:15 pm. He opened the door using his own key and found her body.

A case was registered at the Jagatpuri police station. Investigators said the breakthrough came after an extensive review of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and electronic evidence. The footage allegedly showed that after both children left the house, the couple remained inside the flat. The police claimed the recordings captured a woman’s scream. Later, the accused was seen leaving the house carrying a bag in which he had allegedly concealed the weapon.

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The investigation also revealed that the accused had withdrawn nearly Rs 7 lakh from his bank accounts before fleeing. The police tracked his movements from Delhi towards Gorakhpur, where they suspect he initially planned to cross into Nepal. However, he abruptly changed course and travelled towards Mathura in an apparent attempt to mislead the police.

Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the police arrested Kamal Singh near the Mathura railway station while he was allegedly trying to evade arrest once again. A sum of Rs 12.75 lakh and a scooter allegedly used to flee after the crime were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had planned the murder in advance because of the property dispute. The police said he disclosed that he had purchased the scissors beforehand and attempted to dispose of the weapon after the crime in an effort to destroy evidence. Further investigation is underway.

Delivery man held

for killing wife

In another incident, a 24-year-old delivery worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife at their residence in Munirka after a friend, whom he had allegedly asked to help dispose of the body, alerted the police through the emergency helpline.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station on August 2, informing them that a man had killed his wife and was seeking another person’s help to dispose of the body. Police reached Pal Dairy in Munirka, where the caller identified the accused, who was standing outside his house. The accused, identified as Anurag, alias Abhishek, a resident of Munirka, was apprehended. The police said the accused allegedly confessed to killing his wife.