Inspired by 'Jannat', three men turn to cricket betting, arrested in Delhi

Inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Jannat', three men allegedly turned to cricket betting, but their innings ended after the Delhi Police busted their racket operating from Rana Pratap Bagh here, an official said on Monday.

She said the three accused -- Gaurav Khurana (30), Daljeet Ahuja (32), and Harshdeep Singh (27) -- were arrested following a raid on Sunday.

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Police said the racket had allegedly been operational for over a year and involved betting on major cricket leagues. According to police, accused frequently changed locations to evade police surveillance.

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Police recovered thirteen mobile phones, two laptops, an LED screen, a betting register, DVRs, cameras, and a money-counting machine.

Police said they registered a case and further investigation is underway.