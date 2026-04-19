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Home / Delhi / Instagram friendship leads to 13-year-old girl's elopement; rescued from Rajasthan

Instagram friendship leads to 13-year-old girl's elopement; rescued from Rajasthan

Girl missing since January 22 from Shahbad Dairy traced by Delhi Police Crime Branch after technical surveillance; reunited with family

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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A 13-year-old girl who went missing from northwest Delhi after being lured into an online friendship on Instagram and later eloping with a boy has been rescued by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, bringing focus to the risks associated with unsupervised social media interactions among minors, officials said on Sunday.

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The girl had been missing since January 22 from the Shahbad Dairy area, following which a kidnapping case was registered on January 25.

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Due to her age and the circumstances of her disappearance, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch initiated a focused investigation, an official said.

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During the probe, it emerged that the girl had developed a friendship with a boy on Instagram. Over time, the interaction deepened, and the boy allegedly travelled to Delhi and took her along to Sikar in Rajasthan, the cop added.

Police teams relied on technical surveillance and field intelligence to track her location. Several raids were carried out in Rajasthan before she was eventually traced and recovered from the ISBT Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi, he said.

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The girl has since been reunited with her family.

Officials said the case reflects a broader trend where minors are being influenced through online platforms, often leading to risky situations. They noted that strangers can gradually build trust through digital conversations, making it harder for young users to assess potential threats.

Delhi Police has advised parents and guardians to remain aware of their children’s online activities and encourage open discussions about digital safety. Young users have also been cautioned against sharing personal details with strangers or meeting them without informing family members.

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