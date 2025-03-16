DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Intelligence chiefs of various nations to meet in Delhi today

Intelligence chiefs of various nations to meet in Delhi today

They are expected to discuss various global challenges, including the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval - File photo
Advertisement

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will chair a conference on Sunday in the national capital, which is expected to discuss ways to enhance Intelligence-sharing to combat terrorism and various transnational crimes.

Intelligence chiefs from the US (Tulsi Gabbard, US National Intelligence Director) Australia, Germany, New Zealand and several other countries are also expected to attend the meeting.

The Security and Intelligence Chiefs' Conference is expected to bring together heads and deputy heads of Intelligence and security organisations from around 20 countries.

Advertisement

Apart from Gabbard, Canadian Intelligence chief Daniel Rogers and Britain's MI6 chief Richard Moore will be among the top global Intelligence chiefs, who will be in attendance.

Apart from attending this conference, Tulsi Gabbard will address the Raisina Dialogue and hold a one-on-one meeting with NSA Doval.

Advertisement

In their deliberations, the Intelligence chiefs are also expected to focus on various global challenges, including the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia.

Ways to tackle crimes in the digital space are also likely to be discussed.

NSA Doval is also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with his counterparts from several key countries during the conference.

In meetings with Indian interlocutors, Gabbard is also likely to discuss the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper