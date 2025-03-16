Intelligence chiefs of various nations to meet in Delhi today

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will chair a conference on Sunday in the national capital, which is expected to discuss ways to enhance Intelligence-sharing to combat terrorism and various transnational crimes.

Intelligence chiefs from the US (Tulsi Gabbard, US National Intelligence Director) Australia, Germany, New Zealand and several other countries are also expected to attend the meeting.

The Security and Intelligence Chiefs' Conference is expected to bring together heads and deputy heads of Intelligence and security organisations from around 20 countries.

Apart from Gabbard, Canadian Intelligence chief Daniel Rogers and Britain's MI6 chief Richard Moore will be among the top global Intelligence chiefs, who will be in attendance.

Apart from attending this conference, Tulsi Gabbard will address the Raisina Dialogue and hold a one-on-one meeting with NSA Doval.

In their deliberations, the Intelligence chiefs are also expected to focus on various global challenges, including the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia.

Ways to tackle crimes in the digital space are also likely to be discussed.

NSA Doval is also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with his counterparts from several key countries during the conference.

In meetings with Indian interlocutors, Gabbard is also likely to discuss the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.