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Home / Delhi / Inter-state car theft racket busted, 2 held

Inter-state car theft racket busted, 2 held

Five stolen vehicles recovered from them

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police busted an inter-state car theft racket operating between Delhi-NCR and Punjab, arresting two alleged auto-lifters from Amritsar and recovering five stolen cars, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shamsher (33) and Rinku, alias Rinky (39), both residents of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Punjab, allegedly stole well-maintained vehicles from Delhi-NCR, fitted them with fake registration number plates and transported them to Punjab for disposal, the police said.

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The incident came to light after a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar reported the theft of his car parked outside his house. An e-FIR was registered at the Rajinder Nagar police station on October 14.

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During investigation, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Central district used technical surveillance and manual intelligence to identify the alleged involvement of a Punjab-based racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on October 16 and arrested Shamsher. A stolen car linked to a theft case registered at the Begampur police station in Rohini was recovered from his possession.

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During interrogation, Shamsher allegedly disclosed the involvement of his associate, Rinku, who was subsequently arrested in Amritsar the same day. The white car stolen from Old Rajinder Nagar was recovered at his instance, the police said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly stole vehicles during the night and used fake number plates to transport them to Punjab, where these were disposed of through an associate identified as Harpreet, alias Honey, a resident of Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend Harpreet and other members of the alleged racket and recover more stolen vehicles.

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