Inter-state drug cartel busted; 4 Africans land in police net

The Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have busted an inter-state drug cartel with the arrest of four African nationals. The police also recovered drugs worth Rs 100 crore in the international market from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The police said the cartel was involved in manufacturing drugs in a mobile lab using chemicals such as calcium chloride, methanol, coloured and transparent liquid chemicals and solvents.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Ezebuenyi Esther Osita, alias Ella (45), Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu, alias Nwatayanachidinama Amorka (32), Chinoye Emmanuel (46), and Diarra Idriss, alias White Money (38), all residents of Nigeria. All four were staying illegally in India after their visas expired.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off received earlier this month, the police laid a trap in Dhaula Kuan, Southwest Delhi. The cops intercepted Ella, who was carrying a red trolley bag. During search, they recovered 17.146 kg of methamphetamine and 700 drug tablets concealed in plastic packets, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Aalap Patel.

During interrogation, she revealed that the nexus was active across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ella told the police about the supply hubs in Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar.

Advertisement

Acting on information, the Special Cell conducted raids and arrested Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu, alias Amorka, from Chander Vihar and recovered 3 kg of methamphetamine.

During the raid, the police also unearthed a mobile drug manufacturing unit at Tek Chand Colony, Nilothi Extension. The makeshift lab contained precursor chemicals, calcium chloride, methanol, solvents and mixing equipment, the DCP said.

The police later arrested Chinoye Emmanuel, who was operating the lab, and Diarra Idriss, alias White Money, alias Sir White.

Idriss, who was arrested from Bengaluru, confessed to receiving consignments through Ella and others, selling them locally, and sending the cash abroad through informal channels.

The police said the group had been operating for over a year, with Amorka alone pushing drugs for more than three years using women couriers on long-distance trains.

All four accused were found to be illegally staying in India without valid travel documents, prompting action under the Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Moreover, the Special Cell is working to identify more members of the cartel.